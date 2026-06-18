Revolut has launched its Ultra membership tier in Australia, targeting more than one million existing customers in the country with a premium subscription combining travel, rewards and investment services.

Priced at USD 70.03 (AUD $99.99) per month or USD 699.70 (AUD $999) per year, the plan centres on a platinum-plated debit card bundled with travel benefits, subscription access and investment features.

The launch reflects a strategic shift among fintech and digital banking services toward recurring subscription revenue. Rather than relying primarily on transaction income, Revolut is consolidating travel, foreign exchange, rewards and investing into a single membership product designed for higher-value customers.

Rewards and spending structure

Ultra members earn one RevPoint for every USD 0.70 (AUD $1) spent on eligible debit card purchases. Points can be redeemed across 44 airline loyalty programmes or converted into gift cards from retailers including Woolworths, Uber, Amazon, and Big W. The plan includes more than USD 4.201 (AUD $6.000) in annual subscription benefits spanning 14 services, such as ClassPass, NordVPN and Super Duolingo.

The approach differs from traditional credit card rewards programmes. Revolut has positioned Ultra around debit card spending rather than credit balances, aligning with a shift among Australian consumers toward products offering more predictable value from everyday transactions.

Travel and transaction capabilities

Travel features form a central component. Ultra customers access more than 1.400 airport lounges worldwide, unlimited airport fast track at over 180 airports, fee-free foreign exchange across 41 currencies, and three gigabytes of global eSIM data monthly across more than 100 countries.

Transaction limits have been raised. Members can make unlimited international transfers without additional fees and withdraw up to USD 2.450 (AUD $3.500) monthly from domestic and overseas ATMs without Revolut fees.

Revolut is using the Ultra launch in order to emphasise its investment capabilities within Australia. The plan includes ten commission-free stock trades monthly, lower dealing fees on US stocks and exchange-traded funds, and access to precious metals and over 225 cryptocurrency tokens.

Fees for US stocks and ETFs start at zero point one two percent with a minimum of USD 1.39 (AUD $1.99). Precious metals fees begin at zero point four nine percent, with crypto fees starting at zero point four nine percent and falling to zero percent for higher-volume traders.

At the same time, the company framed Ultra as a product combining world-class travel benefits with premium subscription services to compete directly with incumbent banks and card issuers that have traditionally dominated the Australian market for points-based products.