BBVA Germany has launched its first credit card for customers in Germany, offering no foreign exchange fees, a numberless design, and a dynamic CVV security feature.

Spain-based BBVA has launched its first credit card for its Germany-based customers, issued in partnership with Mastercard. The card is free for the first six months for all new cardholders and remains free thereafter for customers who spend at least EUR 500 per month or maintain an active installment plan. A maintenance fee of EUR 2 per month applies in months with lower usage. The card carries an effective annual interest rate of 13.99%.

At launch, the card is available exclusively to existing BBVA Germany customers who have held a BBVA current account for at least six months and meet BBVA's credit assessment criteria. Availability will be expanded to a broader customer base in the coming months.

Security features and card design

Security is a central feature of the product. The physical card carries no printed card number or CVV, protecting customers in cases of loss or theft. For online purchases, the card uses a dynamic CVV that changes automatically every seven minutes and with every new purchase within the app, rendering intercepted card details immediately unusable. BBVA also offers extended chargeback support for online purchases, in some cases up to 180 days after a transaction.

Terms, cashback, and market context

The card carries no foreign exchange fees worldwide, making it suited to international travel and cross-border spending outside the eurozone. An introductory offer available until 30 September 2026 provides 5% cashback for six months on online purchases and selected travel-related spending, including flights, hotels, car rentals, and train tickets, up to a maximum benefit of EUR 150, equivalent to EUR 25 per month. Cashback is activated with the first card transaction, which must take place within 90 days of signing the contract.

The launch responds to demand in Germany for transparent credit card products combining clear pricing with strong security. BBVA's Germany operation is a digital bank that also offers a free current account with a 3% annual interest rate on eligible balances for the first six months. The credit card is positioned as a step towards building a complete digital banking offering for German customers, combining the agility of a digital bank with the resources of a global banking group.