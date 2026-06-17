The collaboration will focus on deploying Google's Gemini models and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to power new AI-driven banking capabilities.

The partnership is intended to generate more than 200 new AI use cases within two years. The initial delivery phase targets three areas. First, HSBC will optimise its wealth management operations through hyper-personalised support, combining AI-driven insights with relationship manager expertise. The process aims to enable thousands of relationship managers to deliver more proactive and tailored financial advice to customers in real time, whilst maintaining security and human oversight throughout the process.

Second, the bank will strengthen financial crime risk management through generative and agentic AI technologies. HSBC monitors approximately one billion transactions monthly for signs of financial crime. The partnership is expected to enable the bank to detect and intervene in identified risks twice as fast as current processes allow, whilst improving the experience for customers. This capability addresses one of the financial services sector's most resource-intensive compliance functions.

At the same time, HSBC will expand an existing AI-powered decision assistant for frontline and relationship manager teams. The tool is already reducing administrative and client meeting preparation time from hours to minutes for thousands of users across the bank. Moreover, HSBC also plans to codify regulatory procedures into AI structures to provide consistent analysis and options to support decision-making, whilst preserving human judgment and accountability at every stage.

Strategic positioning and context

Georges Elhedery, Group CEO at HSBC, noted that AI enables the bank to create personalised customer experiences at scale whilst maintaining human judgment at the core of decision-making. The partnership allows HSBC to combine in-house expertise with strategic collaborations whilst managing risk effectively.

Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, stated that the partnership is important for AI adoption in financial services, combining Gemini technology, forward-deployed engineers, and research expertise from Google DeepMind to build a more intelligent and responsive banking operation.

The collaboration reflects broader industry trends towards AI-driven transformation in banking. For HSBC, access to Google's latest AI models and infrastructure represents a means to accelerate implementation timelines whilst reducing the internal engineering burden required for enterprise-scale deployment.