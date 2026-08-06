UW Credit Union selects Fiserv's DNA core platform

UW Credit Union has selected Fiserv's DNA platform to modernise its core processing technology.

The agreement expands an existing relationship between the two companies and forms part of a broader, multi-solution technology strategy.

The core processing platform underpins a financial institution's technology infrastructure, and its selection is among the more consequential technology decisions a credit union can make. According to Fiserv, UW Credit Union evaluated its future technology needs before selecting DNA to support its long-term strategy and to provide flexibility as member experience requirements evolve. Through DNA, UW Credit Union will have access to application programming interface (API) capabilities, a user interface, account and lending processing, workflow automation, and reporting functionality.

Paul Kundert, President and CEO of UW Credit Union, said the DNA platform is intended to simplify the credit union's operations and support adaptation to changing member needs, adding that the organisation had studied Fiserv's technology before concluding it represented a long-term investment for its member base.

Multi-year renewal across payments solutions

Beyond the core platform agreement, Wisconsin-based UW Credit Union is renewing a suite of Fiserv solutions for a further multi-year term, covering card processing, peer-to-peer payments, and A2A transfers. Fiserv stated that these solutions are intended to work together to support money movement and member-facing services across the credit union's technology environment.

Kim Ford, SVP, Strategic Accounts and Partnerships, Fiserv, speaking about the expanded relationship, said the agreement is designed to support UW Credit Union's growth and adaptation plans through DNA and Fiserv's wider portfolio of integrated solutions.

Industry context

The agreement reflects a broader trend among US credit unions toward core platforms that integrate across multiple systems, support automation, and can be adapted to changing regulatory and operational requirements. Fiserv said that credit unions are increasingly prioritising platforms capable of accelerating innovation and integrating more easily across their organisations, citing this as a factor behind demand for API-enabled core technology such as DNA.

For Fiserv, the deal extends its footprint within the US credit union sector, where core banking contracts typically span multi-year terms and involve significant operational transition. In addition, for UW Credit Union, the shift to DNA is positioned as a step toward supporting further growth and streamlining internal processes across its member services.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the agreement or a timeline for the DNA implementation.