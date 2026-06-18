First Commerce Bank has selected FIS HORIZON as its core banking platform to modernise operations and support AI-driven capabilities.

The selection reflects sustained pressure on regional banks to modernise their technology infrastructure as they compete against larger national peers and digital-first challengers for market share and customer loyalty.

Community banks in the US have faced mounting pressure to upgrade core systems over recent years, driven by competition from larger institutions with greater technology investment capacity and from digital-only banks that operate with minimal legacy infrastructure. First Commerce Bank's decision to select FIS HORIZON signals recognition that modernisation has become essential for competitive positioning.

The New Jersey-based bank conducted a comprehensive evaluation of long-term technology strategies before selecting HORIZON. The vendor's approach to modern architecture, API-enabled design, and integration flexibility emerged as differentiating factors. First Commerce Bank prioritised a core platform capable of supporting the full money lifecycle on a single system whilst maintaining the high-touch service model that regional institutions typically emphasise.

Platform capabilities and ecosystem integration

The agreement grants First Commerce Bank access to the broader HORIZON ecosystem, which is built on open APIs designed to simplify fintech integrations. This architectural approach enables the bank to connect with external service providers without extensive custom development, reducing implementation timelines and ongoing maintenance costs.

Moreover, FIS HORIZON positions First Commerce Bank to pursue emerging capabilities including real-time payments, Embedded Finance, and AI-driven insights. The platform provides standardised data feeds and agentic commerce tools that the bank intends to leverage as its strategy evolves. These capabilities address a critical gap for community banks seeking to match service offerings provided by larger institutions.

Gregory Garcia, First Commerce Bank's Chief Operating Officer, stated that the bank's selection reflected the platform's technical capabilities and FIS's demonstrated commitment throughout the evaluation process. The partnership is expected to support the bank's growth objectives and enable improved customer experiences.

Moreover, Melissa Cullen, Head of Regional and Community Banking at FIS, described modernisation of core banking technology as one of the most consequential decisions a bank makes. She noted that community banks require partners invested in their long-term success beyond simply providing software.

FIS serves a broad client base of community and regional banks running HORIZON and other core platforms, with assets ranging from under one billion to over one hundred billion dollars. First Commerce Bank's selection reflects ongoing consolidation in core banking provision, with institutions increasingly viewing platform flexibility, fintech integration capacity, and AI-readiness as essential selection criteria.