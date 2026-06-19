HSBC launches TradeCash digital trade finance solution

HSBC has launched TradeCash, a digital trade finance solution enabling businesses in Hong Kong to access working capital within minutes.

The solution allows eligible customers to draw down a loan against submitted invoice data and receive funds within minutes once the required information has been submitted and approved online. It is currently accessible via HSBCnet, the bank's online banking platform for corporate clients, with availability via Business Internet Banking to follow at a later stage.

Through the process of removing paper-based steps from the application process, HSBC said the solution is intended to reduce administrative effort and shorten the time needed to access working capital, compared with conventional trade finance processes that can take up to 24 hours to complete. The product is designed to let businesses release cash tied up between invoicing and payment, rather than waiting for buyers to settle outstanding invoices.

According to HSBC, Hong Kong's value of total exports of goods increased by 35% year on year in the first four months of 2026. The bank said rising export activity has put greater liquidity pressure on businesses managing higher order volumes, increasing the relevance of funding solutions that can respond quickly to short-term working capital needs as order books expand.

Businesses adjusting capital allocation strategies

According to the official press release, working capital requirements are deepening amid a changing trade landscape, prompting many businesses to revisit their capital allocation priorities. A recent HSBC survey found that 92% of businesses in Hong Kong have adjusted their approach to capital allocation in response to increased market volatility, while 91% are increasing capital deployment in high-growth markets, according to the bank.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Gahlaut, regional head of global trade solutions, Asia, at HSBC, said Hong Kong's position as a major free port means growth tends to favour businesses that can unlock working capital from sales quickly. Gahlaut added that HSBC TradeCash is intended to help sellers release cash tied up between invoicing and payment, allowing them to reinvest sooner and support relationships with suppliers and buyers. Moreover, trade finance is moving away from paper-heavy processes toward digital solutions designed to match the pace of current supply chains and payment cycles. HSBC's trade finance market share in Hong Kong stands at around 30%, Gahlaut noted, adding that the bank intends to use its scale and expertise in the market to make funding more responsive for customers.