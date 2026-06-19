China-based Payful has launched a cloud-native Visa charge card programme for corporate and merchant clients through its Hong Kong subsidiary, built on BPC's SmartVista platform.

China-based cross-border payment company Payful has launched a cloud-native Visa charge card programme for corporate and merchant clients through its Hong Kong subsidiary, built on the SmartVista platform developed by banking software firm BPC. The programme offers six Visa charge card products tailored for corporate purchasing, travel, and business credit, with each virtual card linked directly to funds held in separate merchant settlement accounts at Payful.

The direct account linkage allows businesses to settle supplier invoices or employee travel and expense claims without moving funds to an external digital wallet, streamlining treasury operations for corporate clients.

Platform capabilities and security

The programme is built on a cloud-based issuing model, allowing Payful to deploy new card products without custom coding and at lower operating costs than legacy issuing infrastructure. Integration with Payful's core banking system is handled via BPC's CBSGate APIs, with a notification service delivering real-time transactional updates to merchants and cardholders.

Security is managed through an integrated fraud prevention layer combining adaptive transactional scoring with 3D Secure 2.0 authentication for digital card transactions. Merchants gain real-time transaction visibility and digital card controls alongside the settlement capability.

Payful selected BPC's subscription-based pricing model and cloud-native microservices architecture to support long-term expansion, with the architecture designed to enable replication of the programme across new jurisdictions without requiring separate technical builds.

Expansion plans

Following the Hong Kong launch, Payful plans to extend the corporate card programme to major export markets across Oceania, Europe, and the Americas. The cloud-native foundation is intended to accelerate that rollout by enabling scale to new jurisdictions without rebuilding the underlying infrastructure.

No timeline for specific market launches beyond Hong Kong has been disclosed.