Amadeus has announced a full-stack AI commerce solution for hotels and Amadeus Max, an AI assistant layer for cross-product workflows across its hospitality portfolio.

Spain-based Amadeus has announced two significant additions to its hospitality technology portfolio. The first is an AI commerce solution designed to help hotels generate demand, maintain discoverability, and convert bookings through AI-powered travel channels. The second is Amadeus Max, an AI assistant layer enabling cross-product workflows across Amadeus's hospitality software suite.

Both launches respond to the growing role of AI assistants and conversational interfaces in the travel booking journey, where an increasing share of traveller discovery and booking activity is initiated through AI-powered channels rather than traditional search or direct website visits.

AI commerce solution and agentic distribution

The AI commerce solution connects hotel inventory and merchandising capabilities to AI assistant channels, enabling fully embedded booking experiences within conversational flows. It is built on existing Amadeus infrastructure, including the Amadeus Central Reservation System, Amadeus iHotelier, and the Amadeus GDS distribution platform, and is available to hotel customers using any of these products.

Amadeus is a foundational partner in the co-development of the Universal Commerce Protocol for Lodging alongside Google and other industry participants, establishing a common framework for AI-driven commerce in hospitality.

A Performance Manager for AI Search capability helps hotels structure content to improve discoverability in AI-generated results. Early pilot data cited in the announcement shows that 44.7% of AI-driven visitors reached the booking engine, compared with 25.9% from organic search. An AI Booking Assistant embedded within Amadeus Website Solutions and the iHotelier Booking Engine brings conversational functionality to hotel-owned channels, with general availability targeted for the end of 2025.

The solution also extends hotel retailing beyond room bookings to destination activities, with future expansion into group business, meetings and events through Amadeus Delphi and Amadeus MeetingBroker, and other travel services including transport and insurance.

Amadeus Max

Amadeus Max is an AI assistant layer enabling hotel professionals to interact with existing Amadeus products through natural language. Three capabilities are live or in development. Amadeus Max for Advisor allows users to query travel intelligence tools, including Amadeus Demand360, Agency360, and RevenueStrategy360, in natural language, with integration into Microsoft Teams and a mobile launch underway. Amadeus Max for the Amadeus Travel Advertising Platform combines prescriptive intelligence with demand insights to optimise campaign spend dynamically across channels. Within Amadeus Delphi, Amadeus Max will introduce agentic automation into hotel sales workflows, while in Amadeus MeetingBroker, it will enable automated assessment and scoring of group and event RFPs, generating proposal responses and checking real-time availability.