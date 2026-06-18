Checkout.com has been appointed by Microsoft to power digital payments across the EMEA region, supporting Xbox, Microsoft 365, and Azure using AI-driven payment optimisation technology.

The partnership grants Microsoft access to Checkout.com's payments platform and acquiring services, with emphasis on scalability and resilience at enterprise level. In addition, Microsoft will leverage Checkout.com's Intelligent Acceptance technology, an AI-driven system that uses real-time transaction data to optimise payment routing, reduce authorisation failures, and improve acceptance rates.

According to the official press release, Intelligent Acceptance operates by analysing traffic across Checkout.com's global network to intelligently route transactions. For Microsoft, the arrangement centralises payment processing through a single API, creating a unified system across multiple business units. The company will use this infrastructure to process payments for consumers and enterprises across the EMEA region.

The appointment reflects growing reliance among large technology firms on specialised payments infrastructure. Companies operating at Microsoft's scale require providers capable of handling high transaction volumes whilst maintaining system reliability. Payment infrastructure failures directly impact user experience across consumer and enterprise services, making performance metrics a central consideration in vendor selection.

Implications

The partnership signals Microsoft's preference for outsourced payments infrastructure rather than in-house development. This approach allows the company to focus on product development whilst delegating compliance and processing responsibilities to a specialist provider. For Checkout.com, the engagement with a company of Microsoft's scale and profile represents a significant validation of its platform capabilities.

The deployment of AI-driven optimisation across Microsoft's payments reflects broader industry trends toward algorithmic decision-making in payments processing. Intelligent Acceptance's use of real-time network data to adjust routing decisions exemplifies this shift. However, the efficacy of such systems depends on sustained data quality and algorithmic accuracy across diverse payment scenarios.

At the same time, the arrangement covers acquiring services for the EMEA region only, indicating either regional segmentation in Microsoft's payments strategy or existing partnerships in other geographies.