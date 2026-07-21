Snappi, a Greek neobank licensed by the European Central Bank (ECB), has made its Pay Later service available through Public stores and public.gr, extending its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering to a new merchant partner.

Extending the Pay Later ecosystem

The partnership with Public, a retailer focused on technology, entertainment, and home appliances, gives Public customers access to Snappi's Pay Later service directly through the Snappi app. Using the service, consumers can split purchases into four interest-free installments at checkout, without needing to create a separate account or use a different application.

Company commentary

A company official at Snappi said the integration builds on the Pay Later service first introduced in November 2025, describing the company's approach to developing the product with consumer and merchant protection standards consistent with those expected of a regulated bank. The official said Snappi continues to develop additional credit solutions alongside its existing offering, aiming to give customers a choice of financing options suited to their needs.A company official at Public Group said the partnership extends the range of payment services offered to customers, giving them additional choice not only in what they purchase but also in how they pay for it. The official said the company views innovation as valuable when it simplifies everyday purchasing decisions for consumers.

Growth of Snappi's merchant network

Since the launch of Pay Later in November 2025, Snappi has partnered with more than 100 e-commerce businesses. The company said it continues to expand its network of partner merchants, extending its range of digital payment and financing options available to customers.

Broader context

The partnership reflects continued growth in adoption of BNPL services among retailers in Greece, as digital banks and fintech providers look to extend point-of-sale financing options through established merchant partnerships, giving consumers more flexibility in how they manage purchases across a broader range of retail categories.