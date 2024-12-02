Turkey-based digital assets platform Paribu has announced the acquisition of CoinMENA, a local exchange operating in the MENA region, in a deal valuing the company at up to USD 240 million.

Coming as one of Turkey’s largest fintech transactions to date and the country’s first cross-border acquisition of a digital asset platform, the deal further supports the continued optimisation of the global digital asset industry, as more regional companies aim to expand their operations and achieve broader market reach.

Expanding beyond Turkey

Through this strategic acquisition, Paribu intends to grow its operations and go beyond its home market in Turkey, entering a region with high crypto adoption levels. With CoinMENA, the local entity licensed by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the Central Bank of Bahrain, the company is set to be able to access two active digital asset licences. By holding this regulatory footprint, Paribu can position itself as one of the region’s regulated multi-jurisdictional operators. The move assists its commitment to compliance-driven growth in additional markets.

Currently, Paribu has a solid position in the digital asset and fintech sectors, with the company working on a growth roadmap centred on regulatory compliance, product advancement, and geographic expansion. Back in 2024, Paribu launched Paribu Custody, one of Turkey’s digital asset custody providers supported by its multi-layered security technology, ColdShield. Fast forward to October 2025, the Capital Markets Board (CMB) approved Paribu to create a brokerage company, which marked the company’s entry into the capital markets.

Following these milestones, acquiring CoinMENA will further strengthen Paribu’s role as a regional fintech company. Talking about the move, Yasin Oral, Founder and CEO of Paribu, stated that, in addition to being a turning point for Paribu, the transaction also supports the digital asset and broader finance ecosystem in Turkey and the MENA region. Acquiring CoinMENA allows Paribu to scale its licensed operations to a wider geography, enabling the company to become a regulated participant in a crypto-adoptive market.

He added that CoinMENA comes as an essential partner for Paribu’s regional growth and, with this step, the company can enter a new chapter in its development journey, extending its presence into the MENA region and contributing to the improvement of the global digital asset industry, building on the foundation initially created in Turkey.