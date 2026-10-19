SoftBank is in early-stage talks to acquire Allied Universal, a US-based private security group that owns UK-based G4S. The potential transaction could value Allied at close to USD 30 billion, including debt, although no agreement has been reached and the talks may not lead to a deal. Allied’s investors include private equity firm Warburg Pincus and La Caisse. The talks come as SoftBank expands its investments in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Security services as part of SoftBank’s robotics strategy

An acquisition would add to the robotics investments led by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son. These include the USD 5.4 billion agreement to buy ABB Robotics, which is awaiting regulatory approval in China, and the planned US listing of physical AI company Roze. Son has become increasingly interested in humanoid robots and has long discussed with advisers the idea of using autonomous robots to provide security services. Allied also provides security for data centres, a growing part of SoftBank’s business.

Allied says it operates in more than 100 countries and employs close to 770,000 people. Warburg Pincus first invested in 2016 and increased its investment in 2019, when Canadian pension fund La Caisse bought into the company. Together, the two own more than two-thirds of Allied. The group acquired G4S in a USD 5.3 billion deal in 2021 and has been considering an initial public offering for several years, an option its CEO, Steve Jones, has discussed publicly. A sale would be a large private equity exit at a time when many financial sponsors are struggling to sell long-held investments.

Financing pressures behind SoftBank’s AI push

SoftBank’s AI and robotics plans rest on its ownership of UK chip company Arm and the USD 65 billion Son has invested in OpenAI. That investment has faced fresh uncertainty since OpenAI delayed plans for a stock market listing, amid concerns about the risks and costs of developing more powerful AI systems. Some investors have questioned the rationale for further large-scale deals. SoftBank’s financing costs are also rising: in September 2026, it completed the largest junk bond offering on record, paying yields of up to 9.75%.

Senior figures at SoftBank point to the group’s balance sheet as evidence that it can finance new acquisitions and investments. Son is also seeking to raise up to USD 100 billion, including from Gulf investors, for a fund that would buy whole companies to overhaul using AI. One person familiar with the matter suggested Allied could be a target for such a fund. SoftBank’s share price has fallen by close to 40% since a peak in June 2026, but it remains up 7% so far this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen 26% over the same period.