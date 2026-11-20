The Hesse data protection commissioner has opened an investigation into Deutsche Bank following a leak of more than 15 million internal records.

Alexander Rossnagel, the commissioner for data protection in Hesse, where Deutsche Bank is headquartered, said he is investigating whether the bank had appropriate data protection measures in place and whether the leak was reported on time. He is also examining whether Deutsche Bank promptly notified the affected individuals, and has requested further information and documents from the bank.

Scope of the investigation

The probe will not examine the content of the leaked documents but will assess whether the bank’s technical and organisational measures provided a level of protection appropriate to the risk. Deutsche Bank said it proactively informed the relevant authorities about the leak and that its testing found no account information, login credentials, or payment data had been accessed.

The records were published on 17 November 2026 under the title ‘Inside Deutsche Bank’, in a project coordinated by Barracuda Media, a South African non-profit. Whistleblowers passed the internal documents to a group of international media outlets, and the reporting suggests the bank reportedly ignored repeated internal warnings about money laundering, corruption, and sanctions violations. Deutsche Bank said the matters date back many years and that it has strengthened its controls.

CEO acknowledges possible missteps

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, reportedly told a German newspaper that, when looking at the events, it is natural to question whether something could have been done differently, and that the bank might have prioritised differently at certain points. Asked whether he had taken internal warnings seriously, Sewing reportedly said he had questioned whether private customers needed the same complex review process as large companies with hundreds of subsidiaries, but that this did not mean he wanted to set risks aside.

The leak has renewed scrutiny of the bank’s past client relationships and weighed on its share price. The leaked files include emails from senior executives and internal risk assessments, and the collaborating outlets plan to publish more than 150 investigative stories based on them. On 17 November, Deutsche Bank shares fell as much as 6.4% to EUR 30.82 in Frankfurt.