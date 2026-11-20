The Emerging Payments Association Asia (EPAA) has published a white paper proposing a framework for cross-sector cooperation on fraud and scams in Asia-Pacific. Under the proposal, banks, payment service providers, telcos, and digital platforms would share qualified warning signals, where there is a lawful basis and appropriate safeguards, to help detect and disrupt scams earlier.

Signals across the fraud chain

The paper finds that scams often begin long before a payment is made, with digital platforms and telcos seeing warning signs before money moves, and that no single organisation has enough visibility to tackle fraud alone. Legal, reputational, operational, and incentive barriers can limit information sharing. The framework calls for baseline standards for signals that can be observed, assessed, shared, and acted on.

Signals may relate to content, behaviour, identity, devices, channels, and transactions. The paper says sharing requires a lawful basis, privacy safeguards, and a way to correct mistakes, and that a signal on its own is not proof of wrongdoing. It recommends starting with a defined domestic use case or a limited cross-border pilot. According to the Bank of Thailand Governor, Asia accounted for 67% of global fraud losses in 2024.

Working group and next steps

EPAA's Fraud and Scams Working Group, whose founding members are HSBC, AWS, and Sumsub, will focus on incentives for information sharing, signal standards, and cross-sector collaboration, with Visa joining its advisory committee in 2027. Camilla Bullock, CEO of EPAA, said organisations affected by a scam each see a different part of the picture, and that connecting signals can help identify scams sooner.

Kaiwan Turel, Director, Treasury Solutions Group and Receivables Product at HSBC, said technology alone is not enough to protect businesses from fraud. Jason Chan, APAC Government Relations Lead at Sumsub, said fraud prevention requires connecting identity, behaviour, and transaction signals. Aishwarya Jayakumar of Visa Asia Pacific said the industry needs to identify threats before they reach the payment stage.