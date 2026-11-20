Sumsub has found that US fraud is shifting towards networks, detecting one linking 3,173 users, even as the US fraud rate on its platform fell 45%.

The findings come from Sumsub’s sixth annual Identity Fraud Report, which analysed more than 5.8 million fraud samples from its platform across 2025 and 2026, alongside a survey of more than 1,400 fraud and risk professionals and 1,500 consumers in 21 markets conducted in August 2026. Globally, the fraud rate fell for a second consecutive year to 1.6%, but Sumsub’s new Fraud Complexity Index rose in every region analysed, while deepfakes increased 31%.

Fraud networks and AI agents

One in three businesses (33%) that experienced fraud said at least 25% of confirmed cases were linked to a wider network of accounts, devices, or payment instruments, some formed after accounts passed verification and were sold or taken over. However, only 16% of US and Canadian businesses use fraud network analysis, and only 21% use transaction monitoring.

In total, 53% of businesses globally said they had detected or suspected fraud involving an AI agent. In 49% of those cases, a legitimate agent had been manipulated by malicious instructions, and in 30% an agent initiated a purchase, payment, or transfer. While 84% of US and Canadian businesses feel fairly or very protected, only 29% verify who authorises an AI agent, and 9% can suspend one.

Unauthorised payments outpace scams

Among US and Canadian consumers exposed to fraud, 43% had money taken from an account or card without permission, compared with 23% who were tricked into paying. Erin West, former deputy district attorney and founder of Operation Shamrock, said scam networks are designed to look like many ordinary people, with real documents and verified accounts opened by people who were recruited, paid, or coerced.

Danielle Labarbera, Vice President of Sales for the US at Sumsub, stated that North America may have a lower fraud rate than other regions, but the size of the market means the absolute impact can still be large, and that several large fraud networks Sumsub detects are in the US. According to the report, Americans reported USD 15.9 billion in fraud losses to the Federal Trade Commission in 2025.