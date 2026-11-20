Binance announced that the order was issued by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Courts. It targets the unidentified perpetrators of the 29 October 2026 attack on the cryptocurrency exchange. Beyond restraining assets, the injunction allows market participants to be notified of crypto wallet addresses linked to the stolen funds, through a list that will be updated continuously. The US government and analysts have attributed the attack to North Korea.

How the injunction fits into the recovery effort

The ruling is the latest step in work by Binance and the authorities to trace and freeze the stolen cryptocurrency. The attackers are trying to move the funds through the digital-asset ecosystem, so freezing them depends on identifying the wallets involved and alerting the counterparties that might receive them. The notification provision in the ADGM order addresses that second step by putting market participants on notice of addresses tied to the incident.

Commenting on the order, Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance, said the company would keep using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze, and recover the stolen assets. Bliss added that Binance would support partners in returning funds where possible and work to keep the assets away from the attackers.

Frozen funds and US enforcement action

The Abu Dhabi ruling follows action in the US. Earlier in November 2026, the US Department of Justice said it had received court authorisation to seize or restrain USD 1.2 billion of funds frozen by Tether and Circle Internet Group. Tether and Circle froze a total of USD 2.7 billion immediately after the breach. Across all entities, approximately USD 2.85 billion in funds associated with the incident have been frozen, including by Ripple and World Liberty Financial.

Laundering methods and customer reimbursement

Also in November 2026, Binance said it had covered the full USD 6.3 billion in cryptoassets taken from customers. The attackers used several techniques to launder the proceeds, including moving tokens through thousands of digital wallets and across multiple blockchains to obscure where the funds came from. Part of the proceeds was laundered through memecoins, a route that let around USD 430,000 of the stolen crypto pass through.

As the digital asset infrastructure progressively becomes more approachable for the public, the Binance incident stands as proof of how common cybersecurity risks remain in the financial sector. In this case, according to Bloomberg, the breach involved an engineer who was phished through a fraudulent job offer.