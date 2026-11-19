A suspected data breach at provider Wellington IT has affected 43 credit unions in Ireland, with up to 1.8 million members potentially exposed.

UK-based Wellington IT, which provides banking software to credit unions, wrote to the affected credit unions on 16 November 2026, reportedly after an attack in October. Hackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in its software to extract some member records, including details of outgoing payments, and the breach could affect as many as 1.8 million people, more than half of Ireland’s credit union members.

Balances not compromised

According to the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), the vulnerability has been closed and accounts and balances have not been compromised, while the incident remains under investigation by the service provider. Wellington IT has assured credit unions that members’ critical account details, passwords, PINs, and balances were not accessed. However, personal information taken in the breach could be used to target members with phishing attacks.

The Data Protection Commission has received breach notifications from several affected credit unions and is contacting the relevant parties as a priority. The Department of Finance has been in contact with the Central Bank of Ireland and is awaiting further details on the nature and extent of the incident, and affected credit unions will contact their members directly where necessary.

Government response

Simon Harris, Tánaiste and Minister for Finance, described the suspected breach as deeply concerning, calling credit unions the lifeblood of their communities, and said his officials will continue to work with the Central Bank of Ireland and other stakeholders to support the affected credit unions. Harris has also warned that the scale, sophistication, and frequency of cyberattacks appear to be rising.

Robert Troy, Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions, and Insurance, said cybersecurity incidents are an increasing challenge for financial institutions globally and encouraged concerned members to contact their credit union directly. He has also reportedly described the delay in notifying credit unions after the October attack as not acceptable. Wellington IT was founded in Northern Ireland in 1983 and has been owned by Canada’s Constellation Software since 2014.