Attackers have injected card-skimming and crypto-stealing malware into Optimizely scripts used by 178 organisations, including Ledger and the BBC.

According to security researchers, the campaign, dubbed ‘Optimjack’ by researcher Amirul Iman, delivered malicious code through JavaScript snippets hosted by Optimizely, a website experimentation platform, on 16 November 2026. Optimizely reportedly confirmed that an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation account signup flow to add malicious code to some customer projects, causing legitimate scripts to load the malware when visitors opened affected pages.

Clipper and card skimmer

According to an analysis by StepSecurity, the malware could replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses, including those copied to a visitor’s clipboard, with attacker-controlled addresses. A card skimmer, added part-way through the campaign, watched for card numbers, expiry dates, and security codes entered into website forms and sent them to an attacker-controlled server, but could not read payment fields inside third-party providers’ cross-origin frames.

Report URI’s investigation found that affected scripts belonged to organisations including Ledger, OANDA’s Coinpass, trading platforms IG, Interactive Investor, and TMS Brokers, as well as IKEA, Salesforce, Zoom, the BBC, and CNN. Report URI CEO Scott Helme said visitors on iPhones and iPads were also exposed to code linked to the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits. Researchers have not yet established how the attackers gained access.

Limited confirmed losses

Optimizely reportedly said it has blocked access to the vulnerable path, deployed a fix, removed the injected code, revoked tokens, reset access for affected accounts, and notified affected customers. Ledger said it had remediated the issue, which does not affect the security of its devices, while OANDA said Coinpass’s exposure was limited to marketing and blog pages and that it found no evidence of exposed accounts, payment details, or customer losses.

Wallets linked to the malware received around USD 7,100 in crypto on the day of the attack, according to blockchain records cited in reports, while StepSecurity put the total at about USD 6,600. Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research at Galaxy Digital, estimated that victims sent only around USD 2,300. Helme said there was no evidence that card details were actually captured, and that the risk was concentrated on sites collecting card numbers in their own forms.