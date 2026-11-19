ANZ New Zealand, ASB Bank, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), and Westpac NZ have joined BioCatch Trust New Zealand, a real-time intelligence-sharing network based on behavioural and device data. The network will assess the trustworthiness of the accounts that customers send payments to. If it flags a receiving account as suspicious, it shares that intelligence with the sending bank in real time, so the bank can consider suspending or investigating the payment before money leaves the account.

Targeting scams outside banking sessions

The network combines behavioural and fraud risk signals with selected payment and account data to identify suspicious activity. This can help banks address scams in which victims are manipulated outside a digital banking session, such as investment, romance, and email account compromise scams. BioCatch says it does not collect direct customer identifiers, such as names or unmasked account numbers, in line with New Zealand's Privacy Act.

The network will take several months to become operational. Trust New Zealand is BioCatch's third such network, after Trust Australia in November 2024 and Trust Argentina in May 2025. According to BioCatch, Trust Australia assessed more than 1.3 billion transactions between January and September 2026. Gadi Mazor, CEO of BioCatch, said the network will help members identify suspicious relationships and patterns.

Complementing existing bank measures

BioCatch Trust adds to existing anti-scam measures by New Zealand banks, including Confirmation of Payee, warnings before certain payments, 24/7 scam reporting channels, and the Fraud Intelligence Exchange. Alan Thomsen, Head of Customer Protection at ANZ NZ, said the technology improves the bank's ability to stop scam transactions before payments are processed.

Brodie Macdonald, General Manager of Fraud and Scams at ASB, said keeping customers safe requires the banking industry to work together. Margaret Miller, Head of Fraud Operations at BNZ, said real-time intelligence will help the bank disrupt scams faster. Peter Barnes, Head of Customer Care Operations at Westpac NZ, said fraud and scams are among customers' main concerns when managing their money.