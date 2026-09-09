WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

The Fraud and Payments Stack of 2026: How EMEA Merchants Are Wiring 3DS, Orchestration, and AI Decisioning Together

Organized on 09 Sep 2026 04:48 AM PDT / 07:48 AM EDT / 01:48 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

09 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • A systems-level view of how 3DS authentication, payment orchestration, and AI fraud decisioning interact — and where the gaps between them cost merchants the most
  • Real-world EMEA examples: how merchants reduced their 3DS decline rate while simultaneously improving fraud detection accuracy
  • IXOPAY's perspective on how payment orchestration creates the routing and exemption intelligence that fraud tools need to make better decisions
  • Riskified's perspective on how AI identity decisioning changes what's possible when it's connected to an orchestrated payment flow
  • The benchmark data: what a well-integrated stack looks like vs. the EMEA average

Presenters

Adam Vissing

Adam Vissing

VP Sales and Business Development at IXOPAY

Joy Macknight

Joy Macknight

Financial Journalist (Moderator)

Shelly Assaf

Shelly Assaf

Senior Product Manager at Riskified

Keywords:
fraudpaymentsmerchantsAI3DS2
Countries:
World
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