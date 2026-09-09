The Fraud and Payments Stack of 2026: How EMEA Merchants Are Wiring 3DS, Orchestration, and AI Decisioning Together

The way EMEA merchants manage fraud and payments has fundamentally changed in the last three years. 3DS2, SCA exemptions, real-time payment networks, and AI-powered fraud decisioning have each arrived as separate innovations — but the merchants getting the best results are the ones treating them as a single, integrated system.

Most aren't. Most are running a patchwork of tools that don't talk to each other — and paying for it in false declines, unoptimized exemption rates, and manual review queues that should have been automated two years ago.

This session — hosted by The Paypers with IXOPAY and Riskified — is a technical and commercial deep-dive into how the best-performing EMEA merchants are wiring their fraud and payments stack in 2026. Not as a blueprint to copy, but as a framework to pressure-test your own setup against.