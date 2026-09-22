Preparing for the fraud team of the future: AI, agentic commerce & autonomous defense

AI in risk management is a double-edged sword. While bad actors leverage GenAI and agentic tools to scale sophisticated attacks, fraud teams are using these advancements to protect revenue, optimise operations, and act faster at scale.



Join fraud leaders from Ravelin, Kinguin, and Pandora for a candid, peer-to-peer discussion on how fraud teams can thrive in an increasingly AI-driven landscape.



From leveraging everyday AI automation to tackling sophisticated threats and non-human buyers, this session breaks down the realities facing modern risk teams. You'll leave with practical strategies to balance frictionless buyer experiences with autonomous defense, alongside expert predictions on how risk leadership must evolve.



