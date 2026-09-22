WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Preparing for the fraud team of the future: AI, agentic commerce & autonomous defense

Organized on 22 Sep 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

08 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Navigating the AI-driven fraudscape: unpack how fraudsters use AI to scale ecommerce abuse, fake damage claims, and LLM-assisted refund fraud – and what that means for merchants.
  • Deploying AI innovation in fraud defence: explore how leading risk teams leverage AI automation to detect threats in real time, safely process agentic, non-human transactions, and scale defenses – all while maintaining critical human oversight.
  • Future-proofing strategy and teams: learn from expert predictions on how fraud team roles, skill sets, and strategies will evolve over the next 3 to 5 years. Get actionable steps to ensure your team and their tools stay ahead of emerging autonomous risks.

Presenters

Pablo Stobbia

Pablo Stobbia

Payment & Fraud Manager at Pandora

Mark Barlow

Mark Barlow

CPO at Ravelin Technologies

Tracy Kobeda Brown

Tracy Kobeda Brown

Fraud Futurist & Global Speaker

Egemen Ertop

Egemen Ertop

Head of Fraud & Risk Intelligence and AML Expert at Kinguin

Keywords:
fraudAI-driven landscaperisk leadershipLLMbuyers
Countries:
World
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