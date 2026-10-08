Fraud in the Digital Identity era: Regulation, Authentication and what comes next

Join our expert team for a comprehensive, 45-minute webinar designed to explore how banks and payment service providers (PSPs) can effectively defend against emerging threats while remaining compliant in a rapidly changing regulatory environment. With Generative AI accelerating synthetic identity attacks and push-payment (APP) fraud rapidly surpassing card fraud, conventional protection methods like passwords and SMS OTPs are no longer sufficient. At the same time, PSR/PSD3 are shifting fraud liability from consumers onto payment service providers, while eIDAS 2.0 is reshaping how identity is proven across Europe.

This webinar provides actionable insights to help your organization strengthen security while delivering seamless user experiences.

Don't miss this conversation, especially if you are in Banking, Payments, or Financial Services.