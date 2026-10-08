WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Fraud in the Digital Identity era: Regulation, Authentication and what comes next

Takes place on 22 Oct 2026 02:00 AM PDT / 05:00 AM EDT / 11:00 AM CET

CH

Cosmina Hrisca

08 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

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Agenda

  • Fraud landscape: what the industry is seeing today, APP fraud, deepfakes and account takeover, straight from practice.
  • Regulatory Pressure: Preparing for PSR/PSD3 liability shifts and eIDAS 2.0
  • Authentication Reimagined: Moving from SMS OTPs to passkeys, biometrics, and adaptive friction.
  • Future Outlook: Navigating the next identity frontier with EUDI Wallets and Agentic Commerce.
  • Key Takeaways: Defining actionable steps for a resilient fraud and authentication strategy.

Presenters

Vilém Dědek

Vilém Dědek

Senior Fraud Prevention Strategy and Control Specialist, mBank CZ & SK

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer [Moderator]

Dr. Ruth Wandhöfer [Moderator]

Experienced Chair, Author, Speaker, Adviser, Visiting Prof. Bayes Business School. Blackwired Cybersecurity

Mathieu Barthelemy

Mathieu Barthelemy

Portfolio Manager for Fraud & Authentication, Worldline Financial Services

João Rijo Godinho Courinha

João Rijo Godinho Courinha

Global Product Manager for Fraud Management, Worldline Financial Services

Keywords:
Digital IdentityFraud PreventionPSR/PSD3Generative AIAuthentication & Passkeys
Countries:
World
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