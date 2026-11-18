Visa has launched the Visa Threat Intelligence Platform (VTIP) in Asia-Pacific to help financial institutions detect and respond to cyber threats that can lead to fraud and financial losses. The platform combines cyber and payments intelligence and draws on the cybersecurity capabilities Visa uses to protect its own network, which the company says blocks around 90 million cyberattacks each month.

Cyber and payments intelligence combined

VTIP is designed for the financial sector and helps security, fraud, and risk teams focus on intelligence linked to payments risk. Its Threat Intelligence module provides malware-based indicators of compromise, while Vulnerability Intelligence highlights relevant exploits and exposures. Brand Intelligence helps detect impersonation, and Digital Identity Intelligence identifies cyber threats targeting executives and employees.

Financial Intelligence identifies compromised payment credentials from sources such as the dark web and enriches them with VisaNet data for fraud and risk teams. Visa says VTIP extends protection further upstream, alongside its authentication, transaction risk, fraud prevention, and scam prevention services, by helping institutions identify risks before a payment is initiated.

Fraud is becoming faster in the region

In a 2026 study commissioned by Visa, Forrester Consulting found that 60% of surveyed financial institution leaders in Asia-Pacific reported an increase in fraud sophistication over the previous 12 months, while 57% reported faster fraud. Surveyed institutions reported average payment-related fraud losses of USD 12.8 million, and 37% currently use real-time decisioning or adaptive fraud management, while 63% cited inadequate analytics, intelligence, and real-time decisioning as a significant challenge.

Serene Gay, Senior Vice President, Value Added Services, Visa Asia Pacific, said cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, targeted, and difficult to detect early, and that fraud is often the result. She added that VTIP helps institutions see threats sooner by combining cyber and payments intelligence. The launch follows Mastercard's launch of its own threat intelligence solution in October 2025.