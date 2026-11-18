Claudia Pincovski
18 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read
Visa launches Threat Intelligence Platform for banks in Asia-Pacific
iDenfy receives PCI DSS attestation for Bank Card Verification
Ransomware gang n0n claims Visa and JPMorgan Chase as victims
Apple restores iCloud and Apple Pay after internal update outage
From knowing your customer to knowing your agent: the next phase of fraud prevention
The future of finance: strengthening security with quantum-resistant networks
The onboarding evolution: rethinking AML across the financial ecosystem
Agentic ecommerce: five things a new report reveals about risk
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