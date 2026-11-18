iDenfy has received a PCI DSS v4.0.1 Attestation of Compliance for its Bank Card Verification service, which checks card ownership at onboarding.

The attestation, based on testing procedures performed by a Qualified Security Assessor, confirms that card data in iDenfy’s checks is captured, processed, and protected in line with the payment card industry’s security standard. This allows businesses to verify card ownership during onboarding without bringing card data into their own systems.

Checking cards alongside identity

Bank Card Verification confirms that a card belongs to the person completing identity verification, and can also be used as a standalone tool against multi-accounting in sectors such as iGaming. Mismatches between names and card details, including cards already registered under a different name, are flagged for manual review rather than leading to an automatic rejection, and the checks can be combined with custom blocklist workflows.

The service is designed to keep as little card data as possible. Card images are processed in memory and never stored, and neither the full card number nor the CVV is retained. iDenfy logs only the truncated card number, cardholder name, expiry date, and verification result, and card capture and image processing run in a dedicated environment separate from the rest of its platform.

Payment method verification and card fraud

Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy, stated that partners now check business ownership, bank accounts, and the cards users pay with at onboarding, and that each new check brings more sensitive data into the flow. According to Ciulde, partners can add Bank Card Verification to the same integration they use for KYC and AML and show banks and payment providers that card data is protected to the industry standard.

According to FICO’s 2025 European Fraud Map, card fraud losses across Europe reached EUR 1.69 billion in 2025. iDenfy added Bank Verification, which confirms bank account ownership through Open Banking, in October 2024, while Bank Card Verification became part of its identity verification flow and, in July 2026, a standalone dashboard module.