WalletConnect, which provides infrastructure connecting crypto wallets to apps and platforms, has partnered with identity verification and fraud prevention company Socure. The partnership combines verified identity with verified wallet ownership in a single credential, so that banks, fintechs, and exchanges can confirm both the customer and the wallet they control before tokenised assets or stablecoins are transferred.

One credential for person and wallet

Socure verifies the person through identity verification, fraud prevention, and anti-money laundering screening on its RiskOS platform. WalletConnect's Wallet Verification asks the user to sign a message in their own wallet, proving control of the address without moving funds, and returns a record of the proof, timestamp, chain, and session to the institution's systems. Socure then adds the verified wallet to the customer's identity record.

Socure's clients can let customers connect any of more than 700 wallets through WalletConnect without building separate wallet integrations. According to the companies, use cases include confirming that a receiving wallet belongs to a verified customer for stablecoin transfers, helping exchanges meet Travel Rule obligations for self-hosted wallets, and preventing multi-accounting on prediction markets and gaming platforms.

Institutions move into tokenised markets

WalletConnect says regulated assets should only move between verified wallets held by verified owners, as a wrong or substituted wallet address can send an irreversible transfer to the wrong party. According to WalletConnect, its network links more than 900 million users, 700 wallets, and 80,000 apps across major blockchains, with more than USD 400 billion in annual transaction volume.

Socure reported USD 364 million in annual recurring revenue in the second quarter of 2026, up 63% year on year, with crypto and stablecoins contributing to its growth. WalletConnect pointed to the launch of DTCC's tokenisation service in October 2026, with 20 participants, as a sign of growing institutional activity in tokenised markets, which brings existing obligations to know who holds each asset.