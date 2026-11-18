Entersekt has found that 39.2% of US holiday shoppers abandoned a purchase in the past year because their bank’s approval was slow or complicated.

The findings come from Entersekt’s survey of 1,026 US adults planning to shop online during the holiday season, conducted in October 2026 through the Centiment online panel. It found that 56.5% of shoppers had experienced at least one authentication failure in the past year, such as a slow approval, a broken handoff from their banking app, or a false decline.

Shoppers want fast checks

Most shoppers support verification: 77.8% would prefer their bank to pause and confirm a legitimate purchase during a sale, but 54.4% would not wait more than a minute before abandoning the purchase or switching cards. In addition, 40% had approved an online purchase in their banking app and then returned to the retailer’s checkout to find the order pending, failed, or needing to be restarted, and about four in ten of them stopped using that card.

False declines also weigh on shoppers. In total, 39.5% had a genuine online purchase declined by their bank in the past year, and when asked what would most likely make them abandon a Cyber Monday purchase, 26.9% chose a wrongful decline, almost twice the 14.8% who chose an extra security step.

Bank impersonation and SMS codes

SMS codes are the preferred confirmation method for 41.5% of shoppers, but 38% had received a text, call, or email impersonating their bank during past holiday seasons, and 17.3% of all respondents replied, nearly half of those targeted. Dewald Nolte, Co-Founder and Chief Product Strategy and Market Engagement Officer at Entersekt, stated that the problem is not security itself, but security that is slow, loses shoppers on the way back to checkout, or turns away legitimate customers.

According to Nolte, by using real-time device, behavioural, and transaction signals, issuers can approve trusted customers without friction and intervene only when risk is real. Founded in 2010, Entersekt provides authentication and payment security to nearly 900 banks in more than 70 countries, processing over 10 billion transactions a year for more than 250 million cardholders.