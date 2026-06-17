The average enterprise now loses $11.4 million a year to fraud. Complacency is not an option.



Ravelin's annual ecommerce fraud report is here – more in-depth, more useful and more detailed than ever, across 60 pages .



Download it to boost your fraud preparedness and unlock opportunities for secure growth:

Findings from surveying 1504 merchants in 10 countries

Analysis and advice by Ravelin's Co-Founders

by Ravelin's Co-Founders Sector trends and year-on-year comparisons

What's working, what's not working, and what's shifting in fraud detection

Major trends in 2026 include blurring lines between consumer and criminal behavior, asymmetric AI adoption, potentially stabilizing but costlier fraud, and still-unanswered questions around friction.

Learn more in the Global Fraud Trends 2026 Report