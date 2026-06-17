ReportsFraud and Fincrime

Global Fraud Trends 2026

Published: June 17, 2026

Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

17 Jun 2026 / 5 Min Read

Download Report

Specifications

Published
17 June 2026
Pages
60
File type
PDF
Size
8.5
Keywords:
fraudfighting fraudecommercemerchants surveyfraud detection
Countries:
World
Daniela Ceobanu

Daniela Ceobanu

17 Jun 2026 / 5 Min Read

Download Report

Unlock your personal space

the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright