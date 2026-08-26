The benefits & risks of agentic AI in ecommerce

Agentic commerce: the benefits, risks and opportunities.

Agentic commerce promises to revolutionize e-commerce, as we shift from search-based online shopping to experiences driven by large language models (LLMs) and autonomous agents. Store native agents are already providing pre-sales guidance and post-sales support. Agent assistants promise to act directly for consumers, finding and comparing products and tracking down the best deals. Yet, while agentic commerce creates opportunities for merchants, it also introduces new challenges both for them and for payment providers, including the disruption of existing anti-fraud models and a potential growth in chargebacks.

In this report, sponsored by Riskified, we cover the key developments in agentic commerce and identify the obstacles and risks. We look at how emerging protocols and frameworks are delivering the tools needed to fight agentic fraud, and at how merchants and payment providers can lock down identity and verify intent. With support from industry experts and an exclusive Q&A with Riskfied CSO, Assaf Feldman, this report cuts through the hype around agentic commerce and provides real-world advice and insight.

What’s inside the report