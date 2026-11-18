The group, a recent entrant to the cybercrime landscape, has added both companies to its leak site and set a 48-hour window for negotiations before it says it will publish the data it claims to have taken. The listings were reported by Cybernews on 17 November 2026. At the time of reporting, the attackers had disclosed little about the type or volume of data involved.

The claims draw attention because of the companies named. Visa and JPMorgan Chase both sit at the core of the global financial system and handle large volumes of financial and personal information.

Visa points to a third-party provider in the Asia Pacific

Visa has acknowledged that it is aware of the claims but said the incident originated with a third-party service provider in the Asia Pacific region. According to a spokesperson for Visa, the company’s own systems were neither involved nor affected, and there is no indication that payment data, including card numbers, has been compromised.

Visa has not named the provider affected. Its response places the incident within the scope of third-party exposure rather than a direct compromise of its network. The extent of any data held by the provider, and how it relates to Visa’s operations, has not been disclosed.

JPMorgan Chase attributes the outage to a software bug

The claims against US-based JPMorgan Chase coincide with a service outage at the bank. JPMorgan Chase told Cybernews that the disruption, caused by a software bug, affected its services, but that it has found no evidence linking the incident to a cyberattack.

The bank has not confirmed whether the outage has any connection to the ransomware gang’s claims. As a result, the two events remain separate in the bank’s public account, with the timing being the only reported overlap.

The new group is building a list of claimed victims

The n0n gang was first tracked in mid-September 2026 and has since assembled a victim list that includes several recognisable corporate names. In the week before the Visa and JPMorgan Chase listings, the group claimed travel company Expedia as a victim, alleging it had stolen billions of traveller records.

The pace at which the group has added large companies to its leak site, within roughly two months of first being tracked, sets it apart from groups that build their victim lists more gradually. For now, the claims against Visa and JPMorgan Chase rest on the gang’s own listings.