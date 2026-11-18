Apple has restored iCloud, Apple Pay, and other services following an outage that was attributed to an internal update.

The disruption began on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. According to Yahoo Tech, users reported being signed out of Apple services and unable to sign back in, and some were unable to activate new iPhones. By 18 November 2026, Apple’s system status page showed that all affected services had recovered.

Payment services among those affected

Downdetector, which tracks user reports of online service outages, recorded spikes in reports for nine Apple services: Apple Support, iCloud, Apple Pay, the App Store, Apple Business Manager, Apple Music, the Apple Store, Sign in with Apple, and Apple Card. According to CNET, reports for Apple Pay rose just after noon ET, with some issues continuing into the afternoon. iCloud reports increased shortly before 1 pm ET. Reports concerning Apple Support passed 2,000 at around 2 pm ET.

For the payments sector, the list includes both Apple’s wallet service and its credit card product, alongside Sign in with Apple and iCloud account access.

Apple’s status page initially flagged problems with iCloud accounts and sign-in, and the services it listed changed over the course of the afternoon. Beyond iCloud, the page recorded outages affecting AppleCare on Device, which lets users purchase AppleCare coverage directly from an iPhone or iPad. It also listed Apple Business, Apple School Manager, iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, and Schoolwork.

A week of service disruptions

The incident follows several high-profile outages in the preceding days. On 12 November 2026, Microsoft Outlook and Teams were unavailable for more than 30 hours because of what Microsoft described as a technical issue. The following day, 13 November 2026, a technical problem grounded all air traffic across the US and led to thousands of cancelled and delayed flights.

The financial sector was also affected. On Monday, 16 November 2026, online services at several major US banks experienced problems for several hours after an issue with JPMorgan Chase’s systems. On 17 November 2026, CNN reported that a highly classified communications network used by the US National Security Agency (NSA) had gone down.

The available reports do not link the Apple outage to any of the other incidents. Taken together, however, the disruptions occurred within a single week and spanned consumer technology, aviation, retail banking, and government communications. Apple has identified an internal update as the cause of its outage.