Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and other major US banks reported service disruptions on Monday, 16 November 2026, according to outage tracking website Downdetector. Reports also rose for Capital One, Truist, and Wells Fargo, and users reported problems with payments app Zelle. Downdetector showed that services had returned to normal by early Tuesday.

A technical issue, not a cyberattack

A Chase spokesperson said the bank was experiencing a technical issue rather than a cyber incident, and that some transactions were taking longer than usual while customers kept access to their accounts and funds. Chase also said a software bug in its systems affected other institutions when Chase was party to a transaction involving other banks, and that the issue was not systemic.

Chase customers reported problems viewing balances and making bank transfers and wire transfers. U.S. Bank said its own systems were not directly affected, but that clients sending or receiving Zelle payments with other banks could face delays. Bank of America said its systems were operating normally, and Capital One said it had not been affected.

Zelle payments delayed

Zelle said its service was operating as expected, but that some users could be affected by issues at their banks, which could delay payments. A Zelle spokesperson said consumers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds, and that Zelle does not hold consumer funds. Zelle's network operator, Early Warning Services, is owned by several banks, including JPMorgan Chase.

The disruption followed other technology outages in the US in the preceding days, including a global Microsoft outage affecting Outlook and Teams, which the company said was caused by a technical issue. Security experts have warned that fraudsters may use outages to target customers with fake bank alerts and phishing messages, and have advised customers to rely on their bank's official communication channels.