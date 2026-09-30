WebinarsPayments

Payment Optimization: How to Find the Revenue Hiding in Your Payments Data

Takes place on 08 Oct 2026 06:00 AM PDT / 09:00 AM EDT / 03:00 PM CET

Simona Lenghen

Simona Lenghen

30 Sep 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • Visibility: why approval rate is the starting point and not the answer, and what to look at instead
  • Authentication: how authentication decisions change what issuers are willing to approve, and where the line sits on customer friction
  • Credentials and routing: what genuinely lifts approvals, what only adds complexity, and how to tell the difference
  • What merchants and PSPs should expect from each other, and who owns what

Presenters

Silviu Parau

Silviu Parau

Principal Product Owner, ACI Worldwide

Masha Cilliers

Masha Cilliers

Payment Industry Expert, iNED, Board Advisor

Rabea Ehrlich

Rabea Ehrlich

Senior International Payment Manager, S.OLIVER GROUP

Keywords:
paymentsPSPsmerchantsauthenticationfraud
Countries:
World
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