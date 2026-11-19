UK-based payee verification provider Apicunia has partnered with PayPoint to bring its European Verification of Payee (VoP) service to PayPoint customers. The service allows businesses to check beneficiary names against account details before making a payment, helping them reduce payment errors and strengthen fraud controls before funds are sent.

From Confirmation of Payee to VoP

The partnership adds European VoP to PayPoint's existing capabilities, which include multichannel payments, Open Banking, Confirmation of Payee (CoP), and API-based platforms. While CoP supports name checks for UK payments, VoP extends this to payments covered by the European scheme, allowing customers to verify beneficiary details in more markets. VoP became mandatory for payment service providers in the euro area in October 2025 under the EU Instant Payments Regulation.

Checking payment details earlier in the process is intended to help businesses avoid discovering problems only when a payment is ready to be sent. Simon Coles, Managing Director at PayPoint, said customers need simple, reliable ways to check that payments are going to the intended recipient, and that the partnership will help them identify potential discrepancies earlier and make payments with greater confidence.

Expanding access to payee checks

Gary Farrow, Founder and CEO of Apicunia, said the partnership combines PayPoint's payments expertise and market reach with Apicunia's payee verification capabilities. He added that the two companies plan to work together on new services focused on 'Know Your Payee', helping businesses understand who they are paying. Apicunia describes the partnership as a step in making payee verification available to more businesses.

PayPoint is a UK-listed technology, payments, and services group whose retail network includes more than 30,000 convenience stores and over 67,000 retailer partners and SME locations. Its business units cover network services, digital payments and Open Banking, the Love2shop rewards and gifting platform, and merchant services for small and mid-sized businesses.