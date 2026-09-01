From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

PSD3 and the Payment Services Regulation are not simply introducing new regulatory requirements. They reflect a fundamental shift in how fraud prevention is expected to work. For banks, payment institutions and FinTechs, fraud is no longer just a compliance issue. It has become a financial, operational, and strategic challenge, driven by increasing fraud sophistication, changing liability rules and growing customer expectations.

This webinar explored how organizations can move beyond regulatory compliance and build modern fraud prevention capabilities that protect customers, reduce losses, and create long-term resilience.