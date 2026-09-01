WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

From Compliance to Competitive Advantage

Organized on 01 Sep 2026 07:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 04:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

18 Aug 2026 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • Why fraud prevention is becoming a board-level topic, as PSD3/PSR doesn't create the fraud problem — it makes existing weaknesses visible and financially significant
  • What PSD3 and PSR actually change, and why understanding the regulatory baseline is necessary but not sufficient on its own
  • What modern fraud prevention looks like beyond compliance — covering the operating model, data foundation and governance it depends on, and how fraud prevention, AML, onboarding and customer risk are converging into a single discipline
  • Where to start: building a realistic fraud prevention roadmap based on current capabilities, not new technology first
  • Open Q&A on regulatory expectations, implementation challenges and practical experience

Presenters

Joy Macknight

Joy Macknight

Financial Journalist (Moderator)

Dirk Findeisen

Dirk Findeisen

Managing Partner Anti-Financial Crime Compliance, msg Rethink Compliance

Karl Illing

Karl Illing

Executive Partner Payments, msg for banking ag

Keywords:
PSD3fraudPSRcustomerspayments
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright