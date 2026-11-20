1Kosmos has integrated its identity verification with SailPoint Human Fabric, letting enterprises verify new workers before granting system access.

US-based 1Kosmos, which provides identity proofing and passwordless authentication, has joined the SailPoint Technology Alliance Partner ecosystem. Its integration adds document-based identity proofing, biometric verification, and liveness detection to the joiner process in SailPoint Identity Security, which enterprises use to manage access to applications, data, and systems. The integration is available immediately through the SailPoint Compass Community.

Verifying identity before access

According to the companies, verifying identity when new workforce identities are created through remote hiring, contractor onboarding, or partner access helps reduce exposure to hiring fraud, synthetic identities, and service desk attacks used to gain access to enterprise systems or take over legitimate accounts. SailPoint customers can trigger verification when a new identity is created and use the outcome to inform provisioning, governance workflows, certifications, or manual review.

Users receive a secure link and complete the 1Kosmos verification flow, which typically takes less than two minutes. Organisations can configure the checks to match their assurance requirements, including document verification, biometric matching, liveness detection, and optional matching of identity attributes against information already held in SailPoint.

Reducing reliance on manual checks

The companies say the integration removes the need to rely on HR data, administrative approvals, service desk judgement, or manual review to confirm identity, helping reduce operational work, improve auditability, and strengthen controls across onboarding, account recovery, password resets, and access provisioning. According to Mike Engle, bringing verified identity into the joiner process lets enterprises make stronger access decisions before accounts are provisioned.

Engle, Chief Strategy Officer at 1Kosmos, stated that identity governance has traditionally focused on whether the right person has the right access, but organisations first need confidence that the person is real and verified. 1Kosmos carries out millions of authentications daily for banks, telecoms providers, healthcare organisations, and retailers, and has raised more than USD 72 million in venture capital.