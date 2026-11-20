The European Commission has confirmed it was targeted by an AI-generated cybercampaign, detected on 22 October 2026.

Speaking at a press briefing on 19 November 2026, Thomas Regnier, spokesperson for the European Commission, said the institution had taken the necessary steps in response to a cybercampaign that he described as ‘AI-generated’, according to Reuters. As a protective and preventive measure, several applications were temporarily taken offline, and most have since been restored. Regnier said the investigation remains ongoing and that further action will be decided as findings emerge. Because the inquiry is still underway, the Commission indicated that the full scale of the incident is difficult to assess.

What is known about the impact

According to Regnier, there is no evidence of a data breach affecting Commission staff as a whole. The spokesperson declined to say who the Commission believes is behind the attack, or to declare anything about any ransom demand following the incident.

Politico reported earlier on the same day, pointing to potentially wider exposure. The outlet stated that the attack might have compromised large amounts of personal data, and that several internal systems were taken offline during a ten-day disruption. These reportedly included HR systems used for payslips and time management, along with a system that processes medical reimbursements. Moreover, according to Politico, the Commission convened its highest-level internal crisis management body for an urgent meeting on the cyber incidents, and allegedly, tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen briefed fellow commissioners on 18 November 2026.

A series of high-profile incidents in 2026

The Commission’s confirmation follows several disruptive cyberattacks over the course of the year. In October 2026, hacks disabled commercial refrigerators and freezers in hundreds of supermarkets in France. Earlier incidents affected ships bound for the US in August 2026, water treatment plants in the US in July 2026, and the Los Angeles transit system in March 2026.

In a separate development, tech experts have attributed a nationwide ground stop in the US lasting several hours, as well as outages affecting banking and Microsoft applications, to attempts to rapidly patch newly identified software vulnerabilities.

The inclusion of banking applications among the services affected means the financial sector has not been insulated from the recent wave of disruptions, whether these stem from attacks themselves or from the response to newly discovered flaws. Recently, in November 2026, a ransomware gang called n0n claimed that Visa and JPMorgan’s outages were part of their victim targets. Even so, both companies, though aware of the claims, have attributed the incidents to different causes, stating there was no evidence of a cyberattack.