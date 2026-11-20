Singapore-based payment intelligence company IPID has partnered with Verifia by AnybanQ, a product of Sri Lanka-based Clobe (Pvt) Ltd, to bring global payee verification to Sri Lanka. Through the partnership, Verifia will make IPID's verification capabilities available to financial institutions, payment service providers, and businesses in the country, allowing them to check recipient details before payments are sent.

Checking recipients before money moves

IPID's technology allows institutions to verify recipient account details before initiating a payment, giving them more visibility into who is receiving funds. The service is intended to help reduce fraud risk and costly payment errors, particularly for cross-border payments, where senders often have less information about the receiving account. IPID provides account verification services to financial institutions in more than 50 countries.

According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the country's fast payment network processed around 76 million transactions worth LKR 6.8 trillion (USD 22.7 billion) between January and March 2026, with transaction volumes up nearly 28% from a year earlier. As more money moves through digital channels, financial institutions and businesses need ways to confirm recipients before funds are transferred.

Building trust in digital payments

Damien Dugauquier, Co-Founder and CEO of IPID, said banks and businesses in Sri Lanka need verification technology they can rely on as digital payments grow. He added that the partnership brings global payee verification to the Sri Lankan market and supports the trust and security needed for the country's digital economy, including for payments sent across borders.

Hithesh Fernando, CEO of Verifia by AnybanQ at Clobe, said the partnership reflects the company's commitment to building greater trust in digital transactions. The companies say the partnership gives Sri Lankan financial institutions and businesses an opportunity to make payee verification a routine part of digital payments as more transactions move online and across borders.