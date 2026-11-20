Visa has published its Fall 2026 Biannual Threats Report, developed by its Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control (PERC) team, which examines threat activity between January and June 2026. The report finds that AI is not creating new categories of fraud, but is helping criminals carry out existing attacks faster, at greater scale, and with more precision, while increasingly targeting third-party providers with access to several payment organisations.

Third parties and scams at greater scale

Incidents involving third-party agents increased 62% compared with the previous six months, and these providers were linked to around 56% of compromised payment credentials identified in the period. Visa Scam Disruption identified more than USD 1.4 billion in potential fraud, up 40% on the preceding six months. Ransomware cases rose 19% over the same period, with the ten most active groups accounting for more than 80% of incidents.

Global payment account enumeration volume increased 35% year on year, but Visa's Risk Operations Center blocked 200% more enumeration transactions than in the previous six months, contributing to a 21.4% year-on-year fall in fraud losses linked to enumerated credentials. The report also notes scams targeting major sporting and entertainment events, and criminals impersonating travel and booking platforms using real reservation details.

AI agents as an emerging threat

Visa identifies the misuse of advanced AI agents as a developing threat, as these systems could allow criminals to automate complex attack chains, test fraud controls continuously, and change tactics in real time. Paul Fabara, Chief Risk and Client Services Officer at Visa, said AI is changing the economics of fraud by allowing criminals to move faster, operate across borders, and adapt their tactics.

Michael Jabbara, SVP and Global Head of Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control at Visa, said AI is changing how criminals develop and carry out attacks, often before a transaction generates a conventional fraud signal. He added that Visa's network visibility helps it connect signals that may appear isolated to individual institutions and work with clients and law enforcement to disrupt criminal operations.