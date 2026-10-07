Real-time screening targets multi-accounting abuse

Every payout-link redemption processed by Payouts.com is now screened in real time for signs that one person is posing as several recipients. The check comes from Payout Fraud Detection, an addition to the fraud prevention and compliance suite of the US-based provider of financial operations software for global disbursements, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. It targets multi-accounting, where individuals create numerous identities to claim rewards, referral bonuses, or rebates meant for others. The tool sits alongside existing KYC, regulatory, and recipient-identity controls and can be switched on directly by all clients.

When a recipient opens a link, the system checks for signs of funnelling, such as multiple transfers directed to the same account or wallet, including PayPal and Venmo, claims made from one device, or requests originating from a shared network. If a match appears, the payment is halted before any money is released. According to the company, manual reviews are rarely able to detect this behaviour when businesses process hundreds or thousands of payouts a day, which leaves referral, cashback, and rebate programmes open to exploitation.

Configurable signals and layered review controls

Operators can choose from 27 signals, covering account reuse, device integrity, and network risk, and decide whether each should be ignored, trigger an alert, be held for review, or result in automatic rejection. Screening takes place twice: when a recipient submits their details and again just before funds are sent. The tool treats email aliases and formatting variations as a single destination, while device identity is verified independently on the server before it can be used to flag anyone. Suspicious recipients receive the same neutral confirmation screen as legitimate ones, so the detection method is not revealed.

Through blocklists and allowlists, businesses can permanently bar known fraudsters from receiving payouts and mark reviewed recipients as trusted, with each decision captured in an audit log for compliance oversight. Notifications arrive instantly through in-app alerts, Slack, WhatsApp, and email, while companies embedding the orchestration can handle flagged cases within their own workflows. A dashboard displays blocked amounts, payouts on hold, open alerts, and auto-rejections. CashCow, a rewards platform that served as a design partner, said a final check just before payment adds protection after other fraud tools have run, and noted that device intelligence was added within a day of its request.