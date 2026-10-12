Identity screening, card data capture, and transaction authentication sit at the centre of a new partnership between OCR Studio, a developer of document verification and bank card recognition tools, and FinOn, a modular payment infrastructure company. The two firms will explore how their combined technologies can strengthen security and improve the user experience for banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and fintech companies. Targeted outcomes include reduced manual input, greater control over where sensitive information is processed, and fewer unnecessary steps at checkout.

OCR Studio’s OCR ID-verify captures identity document data, checks authenticity, and cross-validates visual fields against machine-readable zones, barcodes, and NFC chip information where the document and deployment environment support it. Its OCR BANK-scan tool reads card numbers, expiry dates, cardholder names, and other supported fields to simplify entry. All of the company’s technologies can run on the user’s device, in the browser, or on on-premises servers, so card details do not need to be sent to OCR Studio or external recognition services.

3DS coverage for acquiring and issuing

FinOn delivers authentication technology for both the acquiring and issuing sides of a transaction. Its 3-D Secure (3DS) Server allows merchants, PSPs, and acquirers to initiate and manage 3DS requests across browser and app flows, while its mobile SDKs support the process within iOS and Android applications. For issuers and processors, the company’s Access Control Server (ACS) evaluates risk and applies issuer-defined policies, enabling a frictionless flow where appropriate and additional cardholder verification when required.

According to OCR Studio’s chief technology officer, the partnership creates an opportunity to extend the firm’s approach, which simplifies capture while leaving businesses in full control of customer data, from account opening to the point of purchase. FinOn’s chief commercial officer said protection should not come at the cost of avoidable friction, describing the two companies’ expertise in identity and transaction security as complementary. On-premises installation options from FinOn let organisations govern their authentication environment and information handling, aligning with OCR Studio’s local processing model. For card issuers, the joint offering is designed to help manage fraud risk while limiting interruptions during ecommerce sessions.