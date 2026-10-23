UK money laundering losses are falling as a share of the economy, but the scale remains high. According to the Napier AI / AML Index 2026–2027, produced by regtech provider Napier AI with GlobalData, the UK lost an estimated GBP 154.83 billion to money laundering in 2025, equal to 5.16% of GDP, down from 5.53% in 2024. The index covers 42 markets, and the UK has climbed ten places in the rankings since last year.

Compliance costs fall as AI savings remain unused

The UK’s cost of anti-money laundering (AML) compliance decreased 7.7%, from GBP 6.37 billion to GBP 5.88 billion. However, GBP 3.08 billion in potential AI-driven compliance savings remains unrealised, the sixth-largest opportunity among the 42 markets. The index identifies cross-border account control linked to arms trafficking, money muling through human exploitation and trafficking, and buying high-value goods through illicit trade and counterfeiting as the main UK typologies.

Regulatory obligations still shape AML spending. Overall, 64% of institutions named meeting regulatory requirements as their top AML investment priority, compared with 20% prioritising new technology and 12% focusing on hiring and training. At the same time, 68% of financial crime professionals believe their AML engines can support AI’s data demands. Greg Watson, CEO of Napier AI, said conflicts and changing sanctions regimes have created gaps that criminals exploit, so countries cannot afford complacency.

How the UK compares with other markets

The UK ranked ahead of France (31st) and Germany (34th), but behind Spain (3rd), Italy (9th), and the Netherlands (19th). Germany and France spent roughly 4.5 and 3.4 times as much on compliance while losing a smaller share of GDP. Ireland ranked 30th, with losses rising from 4.28% to 4.48% of GDP. Among Commonwealth markets, the UK was behind Canada (2nd), Australia (15th), and New Zealand (20th), but ahead of Singapore (27th), India (33rd), and South Africa (37th).

Globally, an estimated USD 3.05 trillion could be recovered if all assessed markets matched the AML performance of the strongest markets. Dr Janet Bastiman, Chief Data Scientist at Napier AI, who led the index, said spending more on compliance is not the only answer, as better detection and data supported by AI give teams a clearer view of risk. She added that AI must be explainable, with every automated decision auditable by a regulator and owned by human decision-makers.