SunTrust Bank Nigeria has partnered with OPay to provide terminal identification numbers and settlement support for OPay’s POS merchants and agents.

Under a Terminal ID Services Agreement, SunTrust Bank Nigeria will provide terminal identification numbers (TIDs) and related support for OPay Digital Services’ network of point-of-sale (POS) merchants and agents across Nigeria. The bank will handle terminal registration, identification, and management, as well as transaction settlement and reconciliation support, with the aim of improving the efficiency and reliability of OPay’s merchant payment operations.

Bank infrastructure for a POS network

According to SunTrust Bank, the collaboration combines its banking infrastructure and financial services capabilities with OPay’s merchant and digital payments network to support electronic transactions for businesses and consumers. The bank said the partnership aligns with its strategy of building alliances that support innovation, widen access to financial services, and contribute to Nigeria’s move towards a cashless economy, and is expected to support these objectives through improved terminal management and settlement services for OPay’s merchant and agent network.

OPay, which launched operations in Nigeria in 2018, says it has surpassed 45 million users and supports more than one million merchants and businesses across the country, providing wallet services, transfers, bill payments, savings products, and agency banking through a nationwide network of merchants and agents. Its monthly active transacting users increased from 25.1 million in 2024 to 39.3 million in 2025, and Nigeria accounted for 88.1% of its revenue in 2025.

OPay’s expansion and investment

OPay’s transaction value rose 115% to USD 358 billion, and the company is reportedly targeting a USD 4 billion initial public offering in the US. In October 2026, Standard Bank Group signed a subscription agreement to invest in OPay.

OPay has also partnered with Afrigopay Financial Services, a subsidiary of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, on the AfriGO domestic card. Its lending business issued USD 938.3 million in new loans in 2025, up from USD 243.9 million in 2024.