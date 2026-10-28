UK-based AML Analytics (AMLA), which provides independent testing, validation, and risk analytics for financial crime defences, has received a growth investment from private equity firm Covalent Equity Partners.

Founded in 2010, AML Analytics works with more than 50 supervisory authorities and over 1,450 financial institutions across nearly 60 countries. The company has independently evaluated thousands of financial crime systems and architectures. Its platform gives regulators and financial institutions data to measure, tune, and verify anti-money laundering (AML) systems, such as sanctions screening and transaction monitoring tools. AMLA links the investment to changes in the threat landscape. According to the company, agentic finance and generative AI technologies are widening the attack surface for illicit finance, increasing the need for independent benchmarks and reference datasets to test how well financial crime defences perform.

Investment to fund AI testing and expansion

Covalent's capital and operational support will be used to accelerate AMLA's engineering roadmap, introduce new testing engines powered by AI, and expand the company's global footprint. AMLA also plans to extend its proprietary data to more tier-one banks and regulators. Justin Holder will continue to lead the business as Founder and Group CEO, alongside the existing leadership team.

Holder said the company's mission has been to give the defenders of the financial system the tools to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated threats, and that Covalent brings sector and operational expertise to help scale that work. John Woyton, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Covalent Equity Partners, said the firm plans to support AMLA in scaling its platform, describing it as a platform backed by a strong data position that AI can build on.

Quinlan Fang, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Covalent Equity Partners, said AI is expanding the surface area of financial crime faster than existing defences can respond. Fang added that more than 15 years of independent fieldwork have given AMLA a proprietary dataset and the trust of regulators and financial institutions, which will form the basis of the solutions it develops next.