Bron has launched FaceScan, a self-custodial wallet recovery feature built on iProov's Dynamic Liveness biometric technology.

Bron, a self-custodial digital wealth platform, has launched FaceScan, a wallet recovery feature powered by iProov’s Dynamic Liveness technology. The feature allows users who lose access to their passkeys or devices to recover their wallets through a face scan that confirms their identity.

FaceScan adds biometric recovery

FaceScan provides an alternative recovery method for users managing digital assets through self-custody, where control of assets remains with the owner rather than a third-party custodian. Losing access to a device or credentials can create a recovery challenge because there may be no central provider that can reset a password and restore access. FaceScan is available globally across devices and operating systems and is intended for account and device recovery rather than everyday sign-in.

The feature works alongside Bron’s existing Guardian recovery option, which requires recovery codes from two trusted contacts nominated by the user. Users can configure FaceScan, Guardians, or both and select an available method when recovery is required. A newly enrolled FaceScan must pass a 30-day security period before it can be used for recovery. Once active, the face verification can be used to restore account access or signing capability on a trusted device, with applicable security delays depending on the recovery scenario.

iProov technology supports verification

FaceScan uses iProov’s Dynamic Liveness technology, which is designed to establish that a real person is present during the verification process and confirm that the person matches the account's original enrolment. The process is designed to distinguish a live user from attempts involving photographs, masks, videos, or deepfakes. Bron states that it does not store a photograph or video of the user's face. Instead, the scan is converted into an encrypted biometric template that can be used for verification.

The recovery process includes additional security measures after verification. For lost passkeys, users can create a new passkey after completing FaceScan, while accounts meeting certain activity conditions may be subject to a two-day security delay. For trusted-device recovery, successful FaceScan verification is followed by a 48-hour security delay before the device can be activated. FaceScan therefore provides an additional biometric recovery option without requiring users to provide a seed phrase or transfer custody of their assets to a third party.