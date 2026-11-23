Akurateco has launched an external MPI for PSPs and merchants, enabling 3DS authentication results to be reused when payments are retried.

The company now offers an external merchant plug-in (MPI) to payment service providers (PSPs) and merchants, as the tool allows a transaction to be authenticated once using 3-D Secure (3DS). If the payment is later retried through another supported acquirer, the original authentication result can be reused instead of being generated again.

The update addresses a recurring issue in multi-acquirer environments. In these setups, each acquirer typically runs its own 3DS flow. As a result, a customer who has already completed a challenge may be asked to verify the same payment a second time after it is cascaded to a different provider.

How authentication data moves through a cascade

With the external MPI, authentication takes place before the payment is committed to a specific acquirer. The output includes the authentication value, the Electronic Commerce Indicator (ECI) and the associated transaction identifiers. Together, these give the receiving acquirer the information it needs to process the payment as authenticated.

If the first authorisation attempt returns a decline that qualifies for a retry, Akurateco’s orchestration layer can route the authorisation to a fallback acquirer. The existing authentication result is attached to that request, provided the data is still valid. This can remove the need for a further customer-facing authentication step.

Volodymyr Kuiantsev, co-founder and CEO at Akurateco, said that, for payment teams, a cascade is simply the system trying another route. Customers, however, may be confused at checkout when asked to repeat a step they have already completed. With this in mind, managing authentication centrally through an external MPI is meant to let a retry go ahead without a second security check.

Conditions and limitations

Whether authentication data can be reused depends on the route. The receiving acquirer must accept externally generated 3DS data, and the transaction must meet the applicable requirements. Acquirers without this support can continue to run their own 3DS flows. Furthermore, the card issuer still decides whether a payment requires a challenge, and the company states that external MPI does not guarantee a frictionless outcome for every transaction.

Akurateco suggests two direct indicators for assessing results: the first is how often a single payment journey triggers more than one challenge, and the second is how many eligible payments succeed through a fallback provider. The company recommends reading both against overall payment success, defined as the share of unique payment initiations that end in a successful payment. Comparisons should cover similar traffic, and fraud and chargeback outcomes should be tracked as they mature.

Operational context

The release reflects a trade-off faced by payment teams running cascading strategies. Retry logic can recover declined transactions, but it can also reintroduce friction at the authentication stage. Akurateco’s approach separates authentication from acquirer selection, so the authentication result is not tied to the first route attempted. How well this works in practice depends on how widely acquirers accept externally generated 3DS data.

According to the announcement, Akurateco offers more than 700 integrations. It is PCI DSS v4.0.1 Level 1 compliant and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, and it serves clients across MENA, Europe, Asia, and LATAM.