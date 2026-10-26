Money laundering activity is rising at smaller US financial institutions even as other types of fraud decline. According to BioCatch's 2026 digital banking fraud trends report for the US, community banks and credit unions saw a 25% increase in the number of digital banking sessions in which the user attempted to launder money between the second half of 2025 and the first half of 2026. Over the same period, the average value of those mule transfers increased by 27%.

Mules switch devices and split transfers

The report found that more than half of mule sessions among BioCatch's mid-market customers now originate from new devices. According to Thomas Peacock, Director of Global Fraud Intelligence, mules often switch devices to obscure their identity and transaction history, and split incoming sums into a series of smaller outbound transfers to make it harder for investigators to follow the money. On average, mid-market mules transferred 38% of the total balance in their accounts per payment.

While mule activity grew, the number of fraud sessions at community banks and credit unions declined by 11% and bot activity fell by 15%. Lisa Allard, Fraud Manager at St. Mary’s Bank said the institution continues to see increased suspected mule account activity, as well as the suspected misuse of legitimate technologies in unauthorised access attempts and payment fraud, and is using behavioural intelligence to identify hidden account relationships.

Dataset drawn from more than 250 institutions

The findings draw on data from more than 250 financial institutions, all of which work with BioCatch, which analyses behavioural patterns in digital banking sessions to detect fraud and financial crime. The report also includes a case study following a single US credit union retail account over a 40-day period, showing how behavioural signals helped identify the account as a money mule. Because the sample consists of BioCatch clients, the figures reflect activity across the company's network rather than the full US market.

According to BioCatch, more than 370 financial institutions used its solutions as of the end of June 2026, analysing 19 billion user sessions per month. The report follows a separate BioCatch study published on 14 October 2026, which found a 150% increase in fraud conducted from stolen devices at banks in Spain.