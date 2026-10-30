US-based fraud decisioning provider Accertify has launched the Accertify Partner Program, a formal partnership framework for payment providers, orchestrators, commerce platforms, and consultancies. The programme gives partners access to Accertify's network-based fraud intelligence and its Predictive Yes Platform, which assesses risk across the customer journey, from account creation to chargebacks.

Referral and reseller tracks

Partners can join through two tracks. Under the Referral track, a partner makes an introduction, while Accertify handles the sale, implementation, and support. Under the Reseller track, partners sell Accertify under their own contract and keep the client relationship and margin. Partners that build an integration with Accertify follow a defined certification path, so that clients receive a tested and supported connection from the start.

Clients brought in by partners join Accertify's consortium, in which customers verified as legitimate anywhere in the network can be approved faster across it, while bad actors identified in one place can be blocked elsewhere. In 2025, Accertify processed more than 10 billion transactions representing over USD 1 trillion in commerce, prevented USD 5.8 billion in fraud and abuse, and recovered USD 481 million through chargeback management. Each new client therefore adds to the shared intelligence available across the network.

Fraud risk beyond the checkout

Emma Lindley, Chief Development Officer at Accertify, said fraud no longer stops at checkout, as the same bad actors exploit account creation, payment authorisation, and chargebacks, while merchants often manage each through different providers. She added that the programme brings payments, commerce, and advisory partners together to make it easier to recognise risk across the customer journey and approve more legitimate customers.

Payments platform DEUNA is among the first members. Jose Maria Serrano, Co-founder of DEUNA, said joining the programme combines DEUNA's payments stack with Accertify's fraud prevention to help clients turn more payment opportunities into revenue. The launch follows Accertify's rollout of its Predictive Yes Platform in June 2026, which applies machine learning-based fraud decisioning across the full customer lifecycle. In August 2026, Accertify also achieved HIPAA compliance, extending its fraud prevention to healthcare organisations.