Netherlands-based banking technology provider Backbase has introduced Delivery Factory, an AI software factory built for banking. Within it, a bank's delivery team works alongside specialist AI agents from the first agreed requirement through to working code. Delivery Factory is now generally available in all markets.

A shared project context for teams and agents

Delivery Factory combines scoping documents, architecture specifications, and meeting notes with Backbase's own product knowledge into a single shared project context. Every person and agent on the team works from that context through design, planning, implementation, and review. According to Backbase, this means requirements no longer need to be re-specified at each handoff, and decisions taken in workshops carry through to the code.

Each role on the team has an agent to work with. Business analysts use the Business Analyst Agent to turn the project context into specifications, user stories, and acceptance criteria, which become Jira work items. Solution architects use the Solution Architect Agent to assess design decisions, identify reusable services, and produce architecture for review. Backend, Mobile, and Web Agents prepare implementation plans based on the project's requirements and the bank's Backbase version. Engineers take the reviewed plans into their own coding tools and inspect every code change and verification result before work moves on.

Results from more than ten implementations

Across more than ten Backbase implementations over the past 12 months, teams using Delivery Factory delivered twice as fast as traditional teams and 30% faster than teams using generic AI coding assistants. The same implementations reported 80% less effort on requirements and specifications, 40% less coding and review effort, and a 60% increase in test and automation coverage.

Backbase is also introducing two agents that extend Delivery Factory across the platform lifecycle. The Backbase Migration Agent helps teams move existing journeys, integrations, and business logic to the Banking OS, which Backbase launched in April 2026. The Backbase Upgrade Agent helps existing customers keep their platform current by applying changes and flagging what needs attention. The launch follows Backbase's release of Conversational Banking in October 2026.

Greg Fahy, CTO Digital Banking at Backbase, said delivering banking software requires business analysts, solution architects, delivery leads, and engineers to stay aligned. He added that Delivery Factory gives them and their AI agents a shared foundation, so teams spend less time reconstructing context and more time delivering changes for their customers.