nCino has made its Loan Marketplace generally available in the US, letting financial institutions buy, sell, and manage loan participations.

The marketplace builds on nCino Portfolio Analytics, which more than 1,000 financial institutions use to comply with the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) standard and manage their balance sheets, and is immediately available to existing Portfolio Analytics customers. Because each institution’s loan data is already normalised in Portfolio Analytics, sellers can build pools from their own portfolio data without recreating loan tapes in spreadsheets.

Data-led participation trading

Financial institutions use participations to manage their balance sheets, including loan-to-share and loan-to-deposit targets, and to diversify portfolios and reduce concentration risk. At 31 October 2026, nCino’s Portfolio Analytics customers held more than USD 21 billion in loan participations. According to nCino, brokers and listing boards generally do not hold the underlying portfolio data, so buyers often price pools without a clear view of the loans, and servicing relies on emailed spreadsheets.

Sean Desmond, CEO of nCino, stated that participation trading continues to grow across the industry, and that because nCino already holds each institution’s loan-level performance data, sellers and buyers can analyse a pool in detail before committing. According to Desmond, this gives customers a better route to diversified, efficient balance sheets.

Selling, buying, and servicing pools

Sellers can build pools against eligibility criteria and retention rules, review analytics on concentration, credit risk, gross yield, and pricing sensitivity, and use role-based approval controls. Buyers can review loan-level risk and performance data, export loan lists, and share letters of intent and supporting documents within a due diligence workflow.

After closing, the platform guides monthly reconciliation, requiring seller review and sign-off before funds are remitted, and provides a standard view of performance, delinquency, charge-offs, maturity, and concentration for pools traded on the marketplace or imported from elsewhere. Fifty Portfolio Analytics customers helped shape the product through a design programme that included a closed beta. US-based nCino has more than 2,700 customers worldwide.