US-based PNC Bank has launched Early Pay, a feature that allows eligible clients to access qualifying direct deposits up to two business days before their scheduled payday. The phased rollout began in mid-September 2026 and is set to reach broad availability across eligible consumer checking and savings products by late November 2026.

Payroll and government payments, up to two days early

With Early Pay, clients can receive qualifying ACH direct deposits, including payroll and certain government payments, up to two business days early. The feature has no additional cost, requires no enrolment, and is switched on automatically for eligible accounts. Clients can turn it on or off through Online Banking and the PNC Mobile App, and receive notifications when an Early Pay deposit is available.

Early Pay is available for eligible consumer checking, savings, and money market accounts that have been open for more than 30 days. Qualifying ACH direct deposits of up to USD 30,000 may be eligible. PNC says access to funds is not guaranteed and that timing depends on when the bank receives the payment information from the sender.

Building on PNC's digital banking updates

Tim Ferriter, Interim Co-head of Retail Banking at PNC, said Early Pay can give eligible clients faster access to money they have already earned, offering more flexibility when managing daily expenses. He added that, alongside the 2026 updates to PNC's mobile banking, the feature supports the bank's aim of offering simple services that help clients manage their finances on their own terms.

The launch follows PNC's introduction of a redesigned mobile banking app in July 2026. According to the bank, its client research shows that customers value faster access to their money. PNC Bank is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and provides retail and business banking, corporate banking, and wealth and asset management services.